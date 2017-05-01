Serve these pretty French toast muffins as a starter, as part of the main course, or as a sweet ending to your special gathering. They are easy to make and can be made with most any fresh berry. Assemble before your guests arrive, and place them in the oven to bake right as the guests walk in the door. Your house will smell divine. They taste best warm, right out the oven, so time accordingly.

serves 6

20 minutes prep, 35 minutes baking time

Ingredients

1/2 cup ricotta cheese

1/2 cup whole milk or half and half

2 extra large eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla

3 tablespoons maple syrup, plus more for drizzling

pinch salt

6 slices French bread, crust removed

12 small strawberries sliced, about 1 1/2 cups (or substitute blueberries or raspberries)

1/2 cup sliced raw almonds

powdered sugar for sprinkling

Steps

Preheat oven to 325°F

In a small, pourable mixing bowl, whisk ricotta, milk, eggs, vanilla, maple syrup, and salt.

Cut or tear bread into 3/4- to 1-inch pieces.

Place muffin tin liners in each tin (tulip-style liners are particularly pretty here).

Divide bread, strawberries, and almonds among each muffin tin, tucking in the strawberries prettily, leaving some to show on the top.

Slowly drizzle the batter in circles over each muffin, dividing as equally as possible.

Bake uncovered, in the middle of the oven, until golden and cooked through, about 35 minutes.

Serve warm, dabbed with butter (optional), with a drizzle of maple syrup and sprinkling of powdered sugar.