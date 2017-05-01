Edible Portland / Uncategorized  / Grapefruit & Fennel Salad
May 1, 2017 In Uncategorized

Grapefruit & Fennel Salad

Print Friendly

A simple, refreshing salad with bright zesty flavors. Juicy grapefruit and crunchy shaved fennel are arranged overtop a bed of vibrant butter lettuce.

Add thin slivers of red onion, if you like, or slices of avocado.  Spoon the fragrant citrus dressing over the top. A light and delicious accompaniment to the baked crepes.

serves 6
20 minutes

Ingredients

1 head butter lettuce
1 fennel bulb, thinly shaved
1 grapefruit, peeled and sliced
1/8 red onion, very thinly sliced
1 avocado (optional)

Citrus Dressing

1 orange, zest and its juice, about 1/2 cup
1 lime, zest and its juice, about 1/4 cup
1 tablespoon  honey
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon shallot, very finely chopped

Steps

Arrange butter lettuce on a large platter. Top with thinly shaved fennel (use a mandoline if possible) grapefruit, red onion, and optional avocado slices.

Mix dressing ingredients together in a small bowl.

Spoon dressing over the salad right before serving (you will not need to use all the dressing).

Related Posts

No Comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.