Grapefruit & Fennel Salad

A simple, refreshing salad with bright zesty flavors. Juicy grapefruit and crunchy shaved fennel are arranged overtop a bed of vibrant butter lettuce.

Add thin slivers of red onion, if you like, or slices of avocado. Spoon the fragrant citrus dressing over the top. A light and delicious accompaniment to the baked crepes.

serves 6

20 minutes

Ingredients

1 head butter lettuce

1 fennel bulb, thinly shaved

1 grapefruit, peeled and sliced

1/8 red onion, very thinly sliced

1 avocado (optional)

Citrus Dressing

1 orange, zest and its juice, about 1/2 cup

1 lime, zest and its juice, about 1/4 cup

1 tablespoon honey

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon shallot, very finely chopped

Steps

Arrange butter lettuce on a large platter. Top with thinly shaved fennel (use a mandoline if possible) grapefruit, red onion, and optional avocado slices.

Mix dressing ingredients together in a small bowl.

Spoon dressing over the salad right before serving (you will not need to use all the dressing).