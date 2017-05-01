Grapefruit & Fennel Salad
A simple, refreshing salad with bright zesty flavors. Juicy grapefruit and crunchy shaved fennel are arranged overtop a bed of vibrant butter lettuce.
Add thin slivers of red onion, if you like, or slices of avocado. Spoon the fragrant citrus dressing over the top. A light and delicious accompaniment to the baked crepes.
serves 6
20 minutes
Ingredients
1 head butter lettuce
1 fennel bulb, thinly shaved
1 grapefruit, peeled and sliced
1/8 red onion, very thinly sliced
1 avocado (optional)
Citrus Dressing
1 orange, zest and its juice, about 1/2 cup
1 lime, zest and its juice, about 1/4 cup
1 tablespoon honey
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon shallot, very finely chopped
Steps
Arrange butter lettuce on a large platter. Top with thinly shaved fennel (use a mandoline if possible) grapefruit, red onion, and optional avocado slices.
Mix dressing ingredients together in a small bowl.
Spoon dressing over the salad right before serving (you will not need to use all the dressing).
