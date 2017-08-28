Grilled Lamb Chops with Italian Salsa Verde

Simple, flavorful, grilled lamb chops, perfect for the summer months, served with a fresh and zesty Italian relish called salsa Verde. Light and healthy.

serves 4 | 25 minutes

Lamb

8-12 lamb chops, frenched, cut down to single chops.

olive oil for brushing

salt and pepper to taste

Italian-Style Salsa Verde

1 cup Italian parsley (packed, tender stems OK)

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary

1 large garlic clove

2 teaspoons lemon zest

1 anchovy (optional)

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/3 cup olive oil

2 teaspoons caper liquid

2 tablespoons capers

salt and pepper to taste

Recipe

Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

Brush lamb chops with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Place herbs, garlic, lemon zest, and optional anchovy in a food processor. Pulse repeatedly until uniformly chopped. Add lemon juice, olive oil, and caper liquid. Pulse to combine (but do not make this smooth). Scrape into bowl. Stir in capers. Add salt and pepper to taste.

When the grill is hot, sear the chops for a few minutes on each side. You want good grill marks, while leaving the chops slightly rare on the inside, so a hot grill is essential. When cooked, plate and serve with Italian Salsa Verde spooned over the top.

Note: You can order lamb already frenched from the butcher or meat counter to keep this simple and easy. Then, with a sharp knife, simply slice down between each bone to create a single chop about 1-inch thick.