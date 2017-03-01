Maple-Roasted Pineapple with Turmeric & Coconut Ice Cream
Serves 2 | vegan and gluten-free
Oven-roasted pineapple infused with fresh, grated turmeric root and maple syrup, served warm over coconut ice cream.
Recipe
8 ounces ripe pineapple chunks
1 tablespoon maple syrup
1 teaspoon fresh, grated turmeric root (optional)
1/2 pint store-bought vegan coconut ice cream
maple syrup for drizzling
Steps
Preheat oven to 400°F
Toss pineapple with maple syrup and fresh turmeric.
Spread out on a parchment-lined sheet pan and roast for 20 minutes.
Using a spatula, flip pineapple over and roast the other side for 10–15 minutes or until it begins to caramelize and turn deep golden brown on the edges.
Serve the warm pineapple over a couple of small scoops of vegan coconut ice cream.
Drizzle with more maple syrup and serve immediately.
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.