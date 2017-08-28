Nectarine, Heirloom Tomato, Beet, and Burrata Salad

In this colorful, Italian-inspired salad, seasonal Northwest nectarines, tomatoes, and beets come together with soft, creamy burrata cheese and fresh basil — a feast for the senses. Northwest Nectarines add an unexpected twist to this classic Italian salad, which combines seasonal stone fruit, tomatoes, and beets with soft, creamy burrata cheese and fresh basil.

serves 4 | 20 minutes

Salad

2 balls burrata cheese, each cut in half

2 large, ripe nectarines (or peaches), cut into 1/2-inch wedges

2 ripe heirloom tomatoes, cut into 1/2-inch wedges

1 roasted (or steamed) beet (optional, but it adds flavor and color), diced

handful small basil leaves (or Thai basil)

pinch salt

cracked pepper to taste

Dressing

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar (or 2 1/2 tablespoons red balsamic vinegar)

1 tablespoon honey

pinch salt, pepper

Recipe

Place the burrata cheese halves open-side down in the center of 4 plates.

Divide nectarine wedges among the four plates in a crescent shape.

Arrange tomato wedges in between the nectarines, keeping the crescent shape.

Scatter the roasted beet dice and fresh basil leaves (or cut into ribbons) over the crescent.

Season the plates with sea salt and pepper.

In a small pot or saucepan, whisk the dressing ingredients together, just gently warming. Spoon it over the salads and serve.