Pumpkin Spelt Loaf with Pepita Streusel

Whole-grain loaves can often be sturdy and squatty, but this fall beauty is almost stately in stature, with a light crumb and subtle kiss of spice. While I love grinding down pepitas to use in the batter, you can certainly use almond or hazelnut meal if you prefer.

Makes: One 9-inch loaf | Start to Finish: 65 minutes

Pepita Streusel

2 tablespoons muscovado or brown sugar

1/4 cup pepitas

3 tablespoons rolled oats

3 tablespoons whole-spelt flour

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons cold, unsalted butter, cubed

Pumpkin Spelt Loaf

1 3/4 cups whole-spelt flour

1/4 cup rolled oats

1/3 cup pepitas, ground (or almond/hazelnut meal)

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

3/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus more to grease loaf pan

2/3 cup turbinado or muscovado sugar

1 cup pumpkin or squash puree

1/2 cup buttermilk

2 large eggs, beaten

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Recipe

Preheat oven to 375°F. Butter a 9-inch loaf pan.

Make the streusel: Combine the muscovado sugar with pepitas, oats, flour, cinnamon and salt. Add the butter and, using your fingertips, press the butter into the dry ingredients and mix together until the streusel comes together when squeezed. Refrigerate until ready to use.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, oats, ground pepitas, baking powder, baking soda, salt, nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger. Set aside.

Make the loaf: In another mixing bowl, whisk together the melted butter and sugar. Fold in pumpkin puree. Whisk in the buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla.

Gently fold in the flour mixture, being careful not to over mix.

Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and sprinkle generously with streusel topping. Bake until the top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 45 minutes. Let cool for 30 minutes before slicing. The bread will keep for 3 days in an airtight container.

