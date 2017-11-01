Quick Braised Lentils with Blistered Tomatoes and Kale

Serves 2 | 30 minutes

The last of summer tomatoes enliven this dish and, when blistered, add sweetness and brightness. Fall kale is plentiful this time of year, and pairs well with earthy lentils and crumbled goat cheese. To save time with this recipe, buy pre-cooked lentils, which can be found at many upscale markets.

Ingredients

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/2 pound cherry tomatoes, halved

pinch salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 shallot, diced

2 garlic cloves, rough chopped

2 cups cooked lentils (Beluga lentils, black caviar, or French green. Do not use split lentils.)

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon coriander

1/2 teaspoon cumin

splash water

2–3 large handfuls baby kale

Optional additions: crumbled feta or goat cheese, drizzle of olive oil

Recipe

In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add tomatoes and salt, and cook for about 5 minutes, until tender and blistered, but not losing the tomatoes’ shape.

Carefully spoon tomatoes out of the pan and set them aside.

In the same pan, heat olive oil over medium heat and add shallot and garlic, stirring often, until tender and golden, about 3 minutes. Add cooked lentils, vinegar, salt, and spices, and stir to warm. If the mixture is dry, add a splash of water. Once the mixture is warm, add kale a handful at a time, stirring, tossing, and wilting. Taste and adjust salt.

Divide the lentil and kale mixture between two bowls. Surround with the tomatoes, and top with optional feta, goat cheese, or olive oil.