RECIPES AND PHOTOGRAPHS BY SYLVIA FOUNTAINE

Gradually, our days begin to lengthen. Young leaves unfurl in the warmth, and blossoms begin their glorious show. It feels as if the world has come alive, all sparkling and new. There is nothing like a good dose of spring to remind us of hope and rebirth. The seeds we have planted begin their journey towards becoming. The air buzzes with aliveness one can almost feel when paying attention.

Mornings are especially effervescent with this vibrant energy, and I can’t think of better way to celebrate this magical time of year than with friends and family gathered around the table for a spring brunch.

Strawberry Chamomile Bellini

As your guests arrive, hand them a refreshing champagne cocktail, made with fresh strawberries and a whisper of chamomile, the perfect starter to your spring gathering.

serves 6

15 minutes hands-on time, 1 hour (or overnight) steeping time

Ingredients

1/2 cup water

2 chamomile tea bags (or try mint!)

1/4 cup sugar

2 cups chopped strawberries

Splash Elderflower liqueur, like St. Germain

1 bottle champagne, prosecco, or sparkling wine — or even sparkling rose

Steps

Bring water to a gentle simmer in a small pot. Add tea bags and simmer on low for 2 minutes. Add sugar and stir until dissolved.

Turn heat off and let teabags steep 1 hour (or overnight for more chamomile flavor).

Remove tea bags.

Place strawberries in a blender with 4 tablespoons chamomile syrup. Puree until very smooth.

Strain.

Divide strawberry puree among 4 to 6 champagne glasses.

Splash with St. Germain, and set aside.

As guests arrive, top with chilled sparkling wine and serve immediately.

Note: You can substitute Elderflower syrup for the chamomile syrup and skip the St Germain for a more affordable option.

French Toast Muffins

Serve these pretty French toast muffins as a starter, as part of the main course, or as a sweet ending to your special gathering. They are easy to make and can be made with most any fresh berry. Assemble before your guests arrive, and place them in the oven to bake right as the guests walk in the door. Your house will smell divine. They taste best warm, right out the oven, so time accordingly.

serves 6

20 minutes prep, 35 minutes baking time

Ingredients

1/2 cup ricotta cheese

1/2 cup whole milk or half and half

2 extra large eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla

3 tablespoons maple syrup, plus more for drizzling

pinch salt

6 slices French bread, crust removed

12 small strawberries sliced, about 1 1/2 cups (or substitute blueberries or raspberries)

1/2 cup sliced raw almonds

powdered sugar for sprinkling

Steps

Preheat oven to 325°F

In a small, pourable mixing bowl, whisk ricotta, milk, eggs, vanilla, maple syrup, and salt.

Cut or tear bread into 3/4- to 1-inch pieces.

Place muffin tin liners in each tin (tulip-style liners are particularly pretty here).

Divide bread, strawberries, and almonds among each muffin tin, tucking in the strawberries prettily, leaving some to show on the top.

Slowly drizzle the batter in circles over each muffin, dividing as equally as possible.

Bake uncovered, in the middle of the oven, until golden and cooked through, about 35 minutes.

Serve warm, dabbed with butter (optional), with a drizzle of maple syrup and sprinkling of powdered sugar.

Grapefruit & Fennel Salad

A simple, refreshing salad with bright zesty flavors. Juicy grapefruit and crunchy shaved fennel are arranged overtop a bed of vibrant butter lettuce.

Add thin slivers of red onion, if you like, or slices of avocado. Spoon the fragrant citrus dressing over the top. A light and delicious accompaniment to the baked crepes.

serves 6

20 minutes

Ingredients

1 head butter lettuce

1 fennel bulb, thinly shaved

1 grapefruit, peeled and sliced

1/8 red onion, very thinly sliced

1 avocado (optional)

Citrus Dressing

1 orange, zest and its juice, about 1/2 cup

1 lime, zest and its juice, about 1/4 cup

1 tablespoon honey

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon shallot, very finely chopped

Steps

Arrange butter lettuce on a large platter. Top with thinly shaved fennel (use a mandoline if possible) grapefruit, red onion, and optional avocado slices.

Mix dressing ingredients together in a small bowl.

Spoon dressing over the salad right before serving (you will not need to use all the dressing).

Baked Crepes with Leeks, Spring Mushrooms, Asparagus, and Goat Cheese

These make-ahead crepes can be assembled the day before, then warmed up in a baking dish just as your guests arrive.

Deliciously savory and hearty, they will satisfy and delight. Use this recipe as a jumping-off point for your own delicious fillings.

serves 6

1 hour prep time, 25 minutes baking

Crepes:

1 cup flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 eggs

2 cups milk2 tablespoons butter, melted

Filling:

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 medium leeks, sliced into 1/8-inch rings (white and light green parts only). If leeks are very dirty, place rings in a bowl of cool water to loosen dirt, swish with your hand, strain, and repeat if necessary.

1 pound mushrooms, sliced (button, cremini, shiitake, morels)

1 bunch asparagus, tough ends removed, chopped into 1-inch pieces

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

generous pinch nutmeg (or freshly grated)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon (optional)

6 ounces goat cheese

3/4 cup ricotta

Garnish with truffle oil (optional)

Steps

Make the crepes. In a medium bowl stir together the flour and the salt. In another smaller bowl, whisk the eggs and milk, then add this to the flour and beat until smooth. Stir in the butter.

Heat a lightly oiled 6- or 8-inch frying pan over medium-high heat. Pour 3 tablespoons of the batter into the pan and tilt the pan with a circular motion so that the batter coats the surface evenly and thinly. Cook the crepe for about 2 minutes, until the bottom is golden brown. Loosen with a spatula, turn, and cook the other side. Stack and set aside or make ahead and refrigerate. You should have 8–10 crepes.

Make the filling. Heat the butter and oil in a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add leeks and sauté 3–4 minutes, until just tender. Add mushrooms and continue cooking until mushrooms are tender, about 4–5 more minutes. Add asparagus and continue cooking, stirring occasionally for 3–4 minutes until they are just tender yet still vibrant green. Season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Stir in fresh tarragon. Set 1 cup aside (this will be used for the garnish).

To the remaining, stir in the goat cheese and the ricotta. Taste and adjust salt.

Divide filling among crepes and roll them up. Arrange into a large, greased baking dish (or two medium sized) and place in a 350°F oven until warmed through, about 20–25 minutes. These can be assembled ahead, refrigerated, and heated before serving. (Bring them to room temperature first).

Right before serving, heat up the remaining cup of asparagus mix in a small sauce pan, drizzle with optional truffle oil, and spoon over the center of crepes.

Sylvia Fountaine, author of Feasting at Home Blog, is a Pacific Northwest chef, recipe developer, and food photographer. Find more of her work at www.feastingathome.com.