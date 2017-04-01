Strawberry Chamomile Bellini

As your guests arrive, hand them a refreshing champagne cocktail, made with fresh strawberries and a whisper of chamomile, the perfect starter to your spring gathering.

serves 6

15 minutes hands-on time, 1 hour (or overnight) steeping time

Ingredients

1/2 cup water

2 chamomile tea bags (or try mint!)

1/4 cup sugar

2 cups chopped strawberries

Splash Elderflower liqueur, like St. Germain

1 bottle champagne, prosecco, or sparkling wine — or even sparkling rose

Steps

Bring water to a gentle simmer in a small pot. Add tea bags and simmer on low for 2 minutes. Add sugar and stir until dissolved.

Turn heat off and let teabags steep 1 hour (or overnight for more chamomile flavor).

Remove tea bags.

Place strawberries in a blender with 4 tablespoons chamomile syrup. Puree until very smooth.

Strain.

Divide strawberry puree among 4 to 6 champagne glasses.

Splash with St. Germain, and set aside.

As guests arrive, top with chilled sparkling wine and serve immediately.

Note: You can substitute Elderflower syrup for the chamomile syrup and skip the St Germain for a more affordable option.