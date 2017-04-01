April 1, 2017 In Beverages, Mar/Apr 2017
Strawberry Chamomile Bellini
As your guests arrive, hand them a refreshing champagne cocktail, made with fresh strawberries and a whisper of chamomile, the perfect starter to your spring gathering.
serves 6
15 minutes hands-on time, 1 hour (or overnight) steeping time
Ingredients
1/2 cup water
2 chamomile tea bags (or try mint!)
1/4 cup sugar
2 cups chopped strawberries
Splash Elderflower liqueur, like St. Germain
1 bottle champagne, prosecco, or sparkling wine — or even sparkling rose
Steps
- Bring water to a gentle simmer in a small pot. Add tea bags and simmer on low for 2 minutes. Add sugar and stir until dissolved.
- Turn heat off and let teabags steep 1 hour (or overnight for more chamomile flavor).
- Remove tea bags.
- Place strawberries in a blender with 4 tablespoons chamomile syrup. Puree until very smooth.
- Strain.
- Divide strawberry puree among 4 to 6 champagne glasses.
- Splash with St. Germain, and set aside.
- As guests arrive, top with chilled sparkling wine and serve immediately.
Note: You can substitute Elderflower syrup for the chamomile syrup and skip the St Germain for a more affordable option.
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.