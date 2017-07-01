Strawberry Elderflower Tiramisu

Serves 4 | Active time: 30 minutes

This flowery, fruity dessert can be made ahead and stored in the fridge. It features local strawberries, the sweetest you can find — and you can tell you have local strawberries because generally they are small, sweet, tender, and red in color all the way through.

Ingredients

8 ounces mascarpone cheese, brought to room temp

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup whipped cream (or plain, full-fat Greek yogurt)

1 pound strawberries, sliced or quartered

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons orange zest

3/4 cup fresh orange juice

1/4 cup elderflower liqueur (Like St. Germain) or orange-flavored liqueur (like Grand Marnier)

16–20 lady finger cookies

elderflower syrup for drizzling (optional)

Recipe

Bring mascarpone to room temperature. Place in a stand mixer and beat with sugar and vanilla until sugar is dissolved. Gently fold in whipped cream or yogurt. If using yogurt, test for sweetness; you may want to add more sugar. Set aside.

Cut strawberries and toss with a teaspoon or more of sugar (depending on how ripe and sweet the strawberries are). Add orange zest.

Stir and let them sit and release their juices, creating a syrup, roughly 20 minutes.

Pour the orange juice into a wide bowl, adding liqueur.

Arrange 4 glasses or cups and assemble tiramisu. Place a dollop of mascarpone cream in the bottom of each glass.

One at a time, dip a lady finger in the orange juice, letting it soak up just a little, break apart into 3 pieces and place in each glass over the cream.

Spoon in some strawberries along with their juices. Repeat this process, layering with cream, dipped lady fingers, then strawberries until all is divided. Serve immediately or refrigerate until serving. Drizzle with optional elderflower syrup.