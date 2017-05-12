Winter Crab Salad with Orange Miso Dressing

Eating salad in January can seem a bit of a chore, but this zesty winter salad is packed with more than enough flavor to enliven even those tastebuds dulled by a surfeit of cookies and eggnog.

This salad is full of unexpected juxtapositions: the crunch of pomegranate seeds, nuts, and apples, alongside the earthy creaminess of miso; the zing of ginger and mint against the juicy tang of oranges; and the soft, elegant sweetness of Dungeness crab that brings all the different notes together.

Serves: 4| Active time: 15 minutes

For the salad

2 cups shredded white cabbage or Napa cabbage

2 cups arugula

1 small bunch green onions

1 Anaheim pepper

1/2 fennel bulb

1 small tart apple (Granny Smith or similar)

4–6 ounces fresh white crab meat

1 orange, peeled and sliced

1/4 cup pomegranate seeds

1/4 cup hazelnuts, coarsely chopped

1 handful mint leaves, coarsely chopped

For the dressing

1 tablespoon white miso paste

Juice of one orange (about 3 tablespoons)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon finely grated fresh ginger

Zest of one orange

1 tablespoon water

1/2 teaspoon flaked sea salt (I like Maldon)

fresh ground black pepper

Place the shredded white cabbage and arugula in a medium salad bowl. Finely slice the green onions and Anaheim pepper and add to the salad leaves. Slice the fennel thinly, cut the apple into matchsticks, and add both to the bowl. Toss the ingredients together until well mixed (I use my hands).

Top with crab meat and orange slices and sprinkle with pomegranate seeds, chopped hazelnuts, and mint.

For the Dressing: Whisk all the dressing ingredients together in a small jug, making sure the miso paste is fully blended in. Spoon the dressing over the salad and toss gently to combine.