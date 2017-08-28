Serves 4 | Prep Time: 20 minutes | Total Time: 1 hour

This dish is one of Ataula’s most popular paella offerings. At the restaurant, arròs negre is served with grilled octopus and a spicy chili aioli. In this recipe, however, we use ingredients more widely available. We replaced grilled octopus with nicely seared calamari. Different, but just as delicious.

For the Fumet:

1 28-ounce container of frozen fish stock, or a carton

1 onion, chopped

1 head garlic, sliced in half

1 bay leaf

1 sprig thyme

1 sprig rosemary

2 tablespoons sweet, smoked paprika (pimentón)

2 tablespoons olive oil

Place a medium sized pot over a stove burner and bring to medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil, then the onion and garlic. Sauté the onion and garlic for 7 minutes, or until the onions are translucent.

Add the bay leaf, thyme, rosemary and smoked paprika to the pot and cook for 1 minute, then add the fish stock, and cover. Reduce the heat and cook at a low simmer for 30 minutes.

Remove the fumet from the pot. Place a fine mesh colander in a heatproof bowl and pour the fumet into the colander to strain. Discard the vegetable and herbs, and set aside the fumet liquid until it needs to be added to the paella.

For the Paella:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 green or yellow bell pepper, finely chopped

1 red bell pepper, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 cup calamari, tubes sliced in rings and tentacles left whole

1 cup bomba or valencia rice

29 ounces of fish fumet (recipe above)

3 tablespoons squid ink

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Place a paella pan or large high-sided skillet on stove burner and bring to medium heat.

Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil to the pan, then the onions until they soften and turn slightly brown, about 15 minutes.

Next add the bell peppers and garlic and cook for about 7 minutes, until the bell peppers have released most of their liquid. Then add the smoked paprika and toast slightly, about 30 seconds.

Place the calamari in the pan and cook for 3 minutes. Next, add the rice and toast it slightly, for about 5 minutes. The grains will turn slightly opaque around the edges.

Pour the fumet into the pot and bring to a boil. Once at a boil, stir in the squid ink until fully incorporated. Remove from heat, and taste, adding salt and pepper to taste.

Place the pan in the 400°F oven, uncovered, and cook for 18- 25 minutes. The paella is finished when the edges are no longer bubbling and the rice is cooked. If desired, finish with additional seared calamari. Top the finished dish with flat leaf parsley, and a sprinkle of smoked paprika.