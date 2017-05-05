Chocolate Espresso Banana Bread with Cricket Flours

Provided by Cricket Flours

Makes one loaf

Cooking time: 1 hour

Ingredients

3–4 very ripe bananas

1/3 cup melted butter

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 pinch sea salt

1/2 cup coconut sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 egg, well-beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 shot espresso, at room temperature

3 tablespoons Cricket Flours’ Peruvian Chocolate Cricket Powder

1 1/2 cups all-purpose (or gluten-free) baking flour

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In mixing bowl, combine the bananas and melted butter and mix together fully.

Add baking soda, salt, sugars, and egg. Mix.

Once combined, add vanilla extract, espresso, cricket powder, and baking flour.

Slightly grease a 4-inch x 8-inch bread pan and pour in the mixture. Set on the middle rack of the oven and bake for 50 minutes (or until it passes the toothpick test).

Let cool. Serve in slices.

