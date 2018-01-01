Dining with Dignity

SISTERS OF THE ROAD CAFE

Across the city in Old Town, Sisters of the Road Café provides hot meals for homeless and low-income community members in a safe, dignified space. I’m there to meet with Shannon Cogan, Sisters’ community engagement manager. It’s 10 a.m., and the café doors are about to open.

Shannon is glancing around at everything happening around us. She’s brewing coffee, she’s making sure the volunteer at the cash register knows how to ring in orders, and every couple of minutes, she’s saying “hello” – a hand on an old friend’s shoulder, a wave to a new customer who just walked in the door.

“At Sisters, everyone is just their most raw and authentic self,” explains Leanne Falzon, a Jesuit Volunteer for Sisters. “That openness, you can feel it in here. You’re going to be embraced by so many people.”

When I ask customers why they keep returning day after day, they tell me they love the staff, the cozy environment, and the opportunity to do barter work – a program where customers can work for short increments of time in exchange for a meal. They rarely talk about the food.

“I felt like society threw me away,” DJ Husar, a Sisters customer, tells me. “And I don’t know how I survived, but I did. When I came here, I met the amazing people on staff. They made me feel like a person again. They made me feel like I was worth something.”

But for most people, meals are the initial draw. Yesterday, lunch was bacon macaroni and cheese, topped with homemade breadcrumbs, served with a side salad and honey mustard dressing. The day before that, it was a Southwestern wrap with corn, roasted red peppers, and spicy black beans. Before that, fry bread, a traditional Native American bread, made by a Native customer. It was supposed to be a one-time dish, but by popular demand, this community member comes in regularly now, just to make fry bread. This isn’t unusual at Sisters – the majority of the kitchen staff started out as customers.

Behind each plate of food is an extensive network of partners. Not a single organization would survive without partnerships, but the real impact is where these relationships allow hunger-relief organizations to thrive. At Sisters of the Road, for example, most of their veggies in the summer come from the CSA partnership Sisters has with Food Works, a local farm that provides employment training to teenagers interested in farming. Their grains are from Bob’s Red Mill, and staples like oil, vinegar, and meat come from the Oregon Food Bank. They get fruit from Bee Line, an urban gleaner that collects imperfect produce from stores like Whole Foods and distributes it to people in need. Fresh Alliance partners provide Esther’s Pantry with fresh produce as well as food that meets common dietary restrictions — options that clients would otherwise likely go without.

These days, I spend my evenings sautéing onions, grilling salmon, and assembling salads, wine in hand, music on the radio. I sit at the dinner table with my family and friends. I know exactly where I will get my groceries. I know the fridge will always be stocked.

But I will never forget unloading the stale, expired food from the food bank, in silence, with my mother. I will never forget the weight of those boxes. The deep, incredible isolation we felt even while, unbeknownst to me, thousands of families all around us were experiencing the exact same thing.

Back at Sisters, I sit down to have lunch. An employee is calling, friendly, across the café for a volunteer at the steam table. Veggies are sizzling as they hit the oil on hot pans. The café is buzzing with conversation so loud I can barely hear the person next to me. Customers are laughing as they spread jam on toast, sip coffee, and take bites of stir-fry.

These organizations are not blind to the fact that hunger is only one piece of the puzzle, a pebble in the ecosystem of problems facing our community. But they’re approaching it with something small – a seedling in a community garden, a bag of onions and potatoes, a plate of protein, grains, and veggies. From this small act of breaking bread grows something much, much bigger: a foundation, a community, a flicker of possibility.

Julie Peterman is a freelance writer living in Portland, Oregon. She explores food, drink, and culture for local and national publications.