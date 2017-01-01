Firebreather

Marshall’s Haute Sauce turns up the heat with its seasonal gourmet hot sauces.

STORY BY MATTIE JOHN BAMMAN

PHOTOS BY MOLLY QUAN

“When I was pregnant, I wanted the spiciest foods ever,” says Sarah Marshall, who co-founded Marshall’s Haute Sauce, a line of hot sauces made with seasonal ingredients and signature recipes, with her husband, Dirk, in 2011. She’s not kidding; when pressed, Sarah admits that, nothing, and she means nothing, was hot enough.

Today, Marshall’s Haute Sauce makes four hot sauces year-round, and each season brings two recurring hot sauces, like the highly sought-after Ghost Chili Apple. The company also makes one collaboration hot sauce monthly, often teaming up with the Pacific Northwest’s most famous chefs, from Ryan Roadhouse of Nodoguro to Han Ly Hwang of Kim Jong Grillin’.

When developing recipes, Sarah does everything the hard way, using only seasonal produce and only adding sugar when absolutely necessary. For the Ghost Chili Apple, the sweetness comes from fresh Honeycrisp apples, and for her hottest hot sauce, the Caramelized Scorpion Ghost Sauce, it comes from carefully caramelizing onions in her industrial kitchen at 1640 SE 3rd Ave. Stop in Wednesday through Saturday if you’re passing by. You’ll get to taste through everything.

Long before the Marshalls developed their flagship sauces, they wanted to feel a greater connection with the Portland community. Both Sarah and Dirk were doing social work, and one day, Sarah enrolled in a Mercy Corps business course. “They told me to go out and talk to people about my ideas,” says Sarah.

At the Portland Farmers Market, that advice paid off. Sarah met Rick Steffen of Rick Steffen Farms, and after a one-hour conversation, Sarah had found her source for high-quality peppers, including varieties grown just for her.

Today, Marshall’s Haute Sauce sources produce from local farms, like Groundworks Organics and DeNoble Farms, and sources artisan ingredients, like the Southwest’s famous hatch chiles, from the local company Los Roast.

Marshall’s Haute Sauces are more nuanced than most on the market, combining fresh flavors with a sincere, respectful love of heat, and they are designed for use with a huge variety of cuisines and dishes. The flagship hot sauces are Serrano Ginger Lemongrass, Habanero Carrot Curry, Red Chili Lime, and Smoked Habanero Barbeque. The company’s gluten-free barbecue sauce is the only one ever entered into a competition, and it won first prize in the barbecue sauce division at the esteemed Scovie Awards, which recognizes the best fiery foods and barbecue sauces in the world.

Today, Marshall’s Haute Sauces are sold in many local stores, from New Seasons to Providore Fine Foods, and you can also find them served in Clyde Common and Smokehouse Tavern. Sarah and Dirk are regulars at the PSU Farmers Market — where you’ll often be the first to taste a new, limited-edition seasonal creation.

And if you can’t get enough, here’s a little secret: Marshall’s Haute Sauce usually comes in 4-ounce bottles, but give the company a week’s notice, and it’ll have a 16-ounce bottle ready for you to pick up at the farmers market. Moreover, the Marshalls are collaborating with Union Wine Co. for the second year in row to create a mulled wine that actually tastes good — spiced with, among other things, red jalapeno, of course.

Mattie John Bamman is a culinary travel writer focused on the Pacific Northwest, Italy, and the Balkans. Wine, wilderness, and words brought him to Portland, Oregon, where he regularly contributes to Edible Portland and other publications, including Northwest Travel & Life Magazine and Eater Portland.

Cranberry Hazelnut Crusted Salmon

Recipe Provided by Marshall’s Haute Sauce

Serves 2 | Cooking Time 25 minutes

Recipe:

2 tablespoons salted butter

1/4 cup finely chopped hazelnuts

1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

2 six-ounce salmon fillets

1/4 cup of Marshall’s Haute Cranberry Red Jalapeno Sauce

Instructions

-Preheat oven to 400°F.

-Melt the butter in a small saucepan.

-Combine the hazelnuts, breadcrumbs, parsley, and salt and pepper in a bowl.

-Pat the salmon dry and place skin side down on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

-Put half of the cranberry red jalapeno sauce on each filet.

-Pour the melted butter over the hazelnut mixture.

-Top each filet with the mixture.

-Bake for 10–15 minutes.