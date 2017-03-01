Fresh Golden Root Juice
Serves 2 | vegan and gluten-free
A fresh juice, designed to soothe the body — earthy and sweet in flavor with a touch of the exotic, using mostly roots.
Recipe
2 tablespoons sliced ginger
1 tablespoon fresh turmeric root – sliced
4 medium organic carrots
2 small golden beets (2–3 inches in diameter), trimmed, quartered
1 apple, cored, quartered
Steps
In a juicer, juice ingredients in the order listed.
Divide between two glasses and serve immediately.
