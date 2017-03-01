Fresh Golden Root Juice

Serves 2 | vegan and gluten-free

A fresh juice, designed to soothe the body — earthy and sweet in flavor with a touch of the exotic, using mostly roots.

Recipe

2 tablespoons sliced ginger

1 tablespoon fresh turmeric root – sliced

4 medium organic carrots

2 small golden beets (2–3 inches in diameter), trimmed, quartered

1 apple, cored, quartered

Steps

In a juicer, juice ingredients in the order listed.

Divide between two glasses and serve immediately.