March 1, 2017 In Beverages, Recipes

Fresh Golden Root Juice

Serves 2 | vegan and gluten-free

A fresh juice, designed to soothe the body — earthy and sweet in flavor with a touch of the exotic, using mostly roots.

Recipe

2 tablespoons sliced ginger
1 tablespoon fresh turmeric root – sliced
4 medium organic carrots
2 small golden beets (2–3 inches in diameter), trimmed, quartered
1 apple, cored, quartered

Steps

In a juicer, juice ingredients in the order listed.

Divide between two glasses and serve immediately.

