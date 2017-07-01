Our Ephemeral Fruit Heritage

The Hood Keeps them Coming Back

The venerable Hood is easily Oregon’s most beloved strawberry. Developed for the processed market to be soft, sweet, and crimson throughout, its popularity as a fresh fruit has made it a brand name emblematic of Oregon strawberries. It’s also smallish, disease prone, average in productivity under the best of circumstances, and doesn’t last long on the stem once ripened. It only fruits once, late in the spring, leaving us high and dry all summer. The only things it has going for it, in other words, are that it’s beautiful and delicious, and that’s what keeps farmers growing it. Yet as the Northwest strawberry patch shrinks, the space devoted to Hood shrinks even faster. Bernadine Strik, professor of horticulture at Oregon State University, estimates that Hood now represents less than 20% of Oregon strawberry acreage.

The leading varieties now, she says, are Tillamook and Totem, both of which are more productive than Hoods. The Totem strawberry is used in Haagen-Dazs ice cream, right alongside the Hood and the lesser-known Shuksan, but out-of-hand eating is not Totem’s strong suit. “The thing is, when you look at flavor, you have to remember there’s fresh flavor and then there’s flavor once it’s processed,” says Strik. The industry standard for processed strawberries is “4+1”— four pounds fruit plus one pound of sugar — which gives Totem the sweetness it lacks in the field.

Tillamook is valued for its size, but Marven Winters, who grows Hood and Shuksan strawberries on his farm in Troutdale for the Portland Farmers Market, is unimpressed. “It’s a really huge berry. You might only get four in a pint berry basket.” But the lackluster flavor, he says, fails to draw repeat business. “People see the Tillamook and go, ‘those are really big.’ So they buy them, but they don’t come back next week. But the Hood keeps them coming back; the Shuksan keeps them coming back.”

Trouble in the Berry Patch

Dr. Chad Finn is the small-fruit breeder at the 105-year-old Oregon Agricultural Research Station. His office sits on the edge of the OSU campus, where Corvallis gives way to test fields and farms. The Coast Range ambles along the horizon, and Finn sometimes walks up there in the spring, collects wild strawberries, and parses the native species that grow there.

He created the Tillamook, and he knows big flavor is essential, but he also has a responsibility to farmers’ bottom lines. Oregon farmers are suffering from a chronic labor shortage and declining prices, problems which compound one another.

Pickers get paid by the pound, so the faster they pick a pound, the more they get paid. As Finn relates, “There was a grower who told me he had a picker picking 1,200 pounds in a day of Tillamook — they’re making, at that point, $30 or $40 an hour.”

But farmers have a harder time getting laborers to pick the small, poorly producing Hood. The money just isn’t as good. And if the labor isn’t there, fruit goes to rot in the fields, and much of the huge cost of establishing a strawberry field, which must be rotated every two or three years depending on the variety, is lost. So, year after year, many farmers reduce their strawberry acreage because of labor uncertainty. These economic pressures demand new strawberry varieties, our abiding love of the Hood notwithstanding.