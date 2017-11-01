Roasted Cauliflower Pasta with Parsley and Toasted Walnuts

Serves 2–3 | 30 minutes

In season during the fall months, cauliflower becomes deliciously earthy and sweet when roasted. Together with the toasted walnuts, this fall inspired dish boasts more cauliflower than actual pasta, making it a healthy, veggie-forward meal. Feel free to substitute or include other vegetables like roasted broccoli, peppers, or root vegetables to the mix.

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced (or 1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic)

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon chili flakes

lemon zest from 1/2 lemon

4 ounces bucatini pasta (or any similar pasta, gluten-free included)

1/4 cup olive oil

1 cup fresh parsley, chopped

1/2 cup walnuts, chopped and toasted

1 garlic clove, finely minced

lemon zest from 1/2 lemon

chili flakes to taste

finely grated pecorino cheese (optional)

Recipe

Preheat oven to 450°F

Trim and cut cauliflower into bite-size florets. Place on parchment-lined sheet pan. Drizzle with oil, then sprinkle with garlic, salt, pepper, chili flakes, and lemon zest. Lightly toss with tongs and spread out evenly. Bake until tender and golden, about 20 minutes.

While the cauliflower is roasting, cook the pasta according to directions. Drain and place in a bowl. Add oil, parsley, walnuts, garlic, and lemon zest. When cauliflower is done, add it to the bowl and toss. Sprinkle with chili flakes. Taste for salt.

Top dish with pecorino cheese (optional).