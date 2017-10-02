Sheet Pan Harissa Chicken and Sweet Potatoes
Hailing from North Africa, harissa is a spicy chili paste often used as a marinade or condiment for meats and vegetables. It varies greatly from region to region across Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, and Morocco, but most variations include hot chilies, earthy spices and onion or garlic blended up into a flavorful hot paste that can be used in a multitude of ways, often becoming a base for curries, soups and stews. This dish takes just 10 minutes of hands-on time before going into the oven to bake. Mildly spicy and smoky, the quick harissa marinade is easy and simple — just stir it up in a bowl. The Green Harissa Sauce is optional, but delicious.
Serves 4 | 40 minutes
Marinade
2 garlic cloves, finely minced or crushed
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup olive oil
1 1/2 teaspoons cumin
1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika
1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder
1/4 teaspoon chipotle powder or chili flakes (optional)
1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds (optional, but good)
1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
2 medium sweet potatoes, 1 pound each, diced into 1/2-inch cubes
1 onion, sliced into 1/2-inch wedges
4 chicken thighs, skin on, bone in
Cilantro sprigs
Green Harissa Sauce (optional)
1 cup plain yogurt, full fat
1 bunch cilantro, finely chopped
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon coriander
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon olive oil
Recipe
Preheat oven to 450°F.
Stir marinade ingredients together in a small bowl.
Place sweet potatoes in a medium bowl, add half the marinade, and toss to coat. Place potatoes in a single layer on one side of a parchment-lined sheet pan.
Place onion wedges next to the sweet potatoes, saving room for the chicken.
Pat the chicken dry, season with a pinch of salt and pepper, and place in the marinade bowl. Add the remaining marinade, coating all sides well.
Place marinated chicken next to the onions.
Turn oven heat down to 425°F, and place the sheet pan in the oven. Bake 30 minutes, but check after 20 minutes, rotating the pan if necessary.
While chicken is baking, place the optional Green Harissa Sauce ingredients in the blender and blend until relatively smooth, scraping down the sides if necessary.
Double-check that the chicken is cooked through before serving. For extra crispy skin, broil for a few minutes at the end.
Divide sweet potatoes and onions among 4 bowls and top with the chicken.
Garnish with cilantro and optional Green Harissa Sauce.
gluten free
