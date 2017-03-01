Turmeric Coconut Curry with Tofu and Shiitakes

Serves 2 | vegan and gluten-free

A fragrant coconut curry infused with turmeric root, lemongrass, and ginger enveloping tofu and shiitake mushrooms.

Recipe

2 tablespoons coconut oil, olive oil, or ghee

2 shallots, finely chopped

1 tablespoon lemongrass, finely chopped

6 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tablespoon ginger, finely grated

2 teaspoons fresh turmeric root, grated

2 cups chicken or veggie stock

1 can (14ounce) coconut milk

1 teaspoon fish sauce

1 teaspoon sugar or alternative

1/4 teaspoon salt, more to taste

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/4 teaspoon cayenne, more to taste

4 ounces shiitake mushrooms, de-stemmed and sliced

4 ounces tofu, cut into 3/4-inch cubes

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Steps

Heat oil in a large, heavy-bottom pot or skillet over medium heat. Add shallots and saute until golden and tender, about 5–6 minutes. Add lemongrass, garlic, ginger, and turmeric and saute 2 more minutes.

Add stock and coconut milk and bring to a simmer.

Add fish sauce, sugar, salt, ground turmeric, and cayenne, stirring to combine.

Add shittakes and simmer gently, 2–3 minutes.

Add tofu, and continue simmering until tofu is warmed through, about 3–4 minutes.

Add the lime juice, taste, and adjust salt and cayenne.

Add the cilantro.

Serve immediately, dividing among bowls.