Watercress Salad with Orange, Avocado, and Turmeric Lime Dressing

Serves 2 | vegan and gluten-free

A vibrant, peppery salad that is both energizing and gently cleansing, utilizing fresh turmeric in the dressing.

Recipe

2 ounces baby watercress

1 ripe avocado, peeled and cut into thin wedges

1 orange, peeled and sliced

few very thin slices of red onion (optional)

Dressing

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 teaspoons honey

1 teaspoon grated turmeric root (or 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric)

1/8 teaspoon salt

cracked pepper to taste

Steps

Arrange watercress, avocado, oranges, and onion on two plates.

Mix dressing ingredients together in a small bowl.

Spoon dressing over salad when ready to serve.