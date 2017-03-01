March 1, 2017 In Recipes, Salads & Sides
Watercress Salad with Orange, Avocado, and Turmeric Lime Dressing
Serves 2 | vegan and gluten-free
A vibrant, peppery salad that is both energizing and gently cleansing, utilizing fresh turmeric in the dressing.
Recipe
2 ounces baby watercress
1 ripe avocado, peeled and cut into thin wedges
1 orange, peeled and sliced
few very thin slices of red onion (optional)
Dressing
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons lime juice
2 teaspoons honey
1 teaspoon grated turmeric root (or 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric)
1/8 teaspoon salt
cracked pepper to taste
Steps
Arrange watercress, avocado, oranges, and onion on two plates.
Mix dressing ingredients together in a small bowl.
Spoon dressing over salad when ready to serve.
