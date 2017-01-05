November is in the air. The cold winds are rising, the holiday season is well underway, and our thoughts turn to home and family. Traditionally, November is a time to give thanks for the bounty of Autumn’s harvest, and to share that bounty with our loved ones. And what a bounty it is! The farmers’ markets are a veritable cornucopia of hazelnuts, green and yellow pears, hearty artichokes, and winter squash. It certainly inspires one to think ahead to Thanksgiving.

In this issue, we take a look into the unorthodox yet innovative cooking technique called Sous Vide, discuss the versatility of the ivory-skinned parsnip, and get our hands dirty in an exploration of the late-season harvest.