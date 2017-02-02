There seems to be a widespread impulse to mark the changing of the calendar year by doing something more, and by doing it better. Edible Portland has always been a publication that believes our differences make us stronger, that this community is vibrant and resilient because of every craft brewer, every artisan baker, every small farmer. Together, we pursue environmental sustainability. We strengthen our small, local economy by supporting each other with our purchases. And we celebrate our diversity by telling stories about hard-working people from different backgrounds who produce something of value through their passions. All of us, together, are creating something beautiful. Here at Edible Portland, our New Year’s wish is that this issue brings you a little joy and light during this season of short days and long nights.

In this issue, Ellen Jackson takes a refreshing look at some of winter’s unsung pastry ingredients, Three Sisters Nixtamal brings back old-school tortilla-making, and Mattie John Bamman visits the smallest chocolate factory in the world.